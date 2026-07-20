Russia’s ombudswoman announces preparations for new prisoner exchange with Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. A new prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is being prepared and could take place soon, with separate lists for military personnel and civilians currently being finalized, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova said in an interview with TASS.

"We are preparing an exchange in the near future. The lists are currently being coordinated, with separate lists for civilians and military personnel. This is a very important exchange that we are preparing. We deliberately do not announce dates so as not to, God forbid, disrupt it. You understand, this is not just about the event itself. These are families who are waiting and hoping," she said.

Lantratova said she receives a large number of appeals on the issue. "You cannot imagine how many messages I receive on my phone: 'Is my husband on the list? Is my child on the list?'"

"My team and I regularly hold meetings with citizens, including via video link, to hear people from the regions," the ombudsman added.