Indonesia continues military-technical cooperation with Russia, envoy says

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Indonesia continues military-technical cooperation with Russia, Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Sergey Tolchenov said in an interview with TASS.

"As for military-technical cooperation, this is an area that we are not discussing publicly at the moment, but it has been, remains, and will continue to be an integral part of bilateral relations. Relevant companies and organizations are working, cooperation continues, and Indonesia's interest in this area remains," the diplomat said.

The envoy noted that at the current stage the cooperation is being conducted "behind the scenes."