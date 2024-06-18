Industrial production in Yakutia gain 9.7% YTD — head of region

YAKUTSK, June 18. /TASS/. Industrial production growth in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) from the start of 2024 amounted to 9.7% year on year, head of the region Aisen Nikolaev said at the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I can report now: out industrial growth is 9.7% year on year in conclusion of five months. We are showing very good results as regards all the indicators," the head of the region said.

In particular, gold and diamond mining and the oil and gas sector are on the rise, Nikolaev added.