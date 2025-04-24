EU no longer 'safe haven' for businesses it once was — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The EU has ceased to be a "safe haven" for businesses and undermined its reputation as a reliable partner, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"The European Union is not what it was 20 years ago – its reputation as a reliable partner, as a safe place to invest money and do business has been irreparably damaged by their own actions," she said.

Zakharova recalled how President of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen said that countries are lining up to work with the European Union (EU).

"What kind of queue is there in Brussels? It’s a queue of EU companies trying to move their businesses, industries and production to other countries to escape the economic collapse within the European Union," the diplomat said.

"She (Ursula von der Leyen - TASS) cannot help but know this. She knows and she is lying," Zakharova added.

As for being a "safe haven" for businesses, the European Union can no longer call itself such, the diplomat noted.

"Its economy has been in turmoil for a long time. I can provide and regularly provide clear evidence and examples - this is a drop in industrial production indicators, this is the closure of enterprises operating in energy-intensive industries, this is the transfer of production abroad, this is the aggravation of the problem of energy poverty," the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry concluded.