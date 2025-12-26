Kiev’s settlement plan differs from one Russia, US working on — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Ukraine has distributed a settlement plan that differs radically from the one Russia is working on with the US, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on the 60 Minutes program.

"The Americans agreed that the framework set out in Anchorage is what we should focus on, and that we should fill it with specifics. Accordingly, the direct conclusion is that they accepted it," he pointed out. "We saw references to a 20-point plan in the Ukrainian media. We know that this plan, if it can even be called a plan, differs radically from the 27 points that we have been working on with the US in recent weeks, starting in early December," Ryabkov noted.

"Therefore, today we need to conduct an in-depth analysis of the results of the meetings in Florida. But the political will to remain within the framework set by Anchorage is fundamental and imperative for us. If we go beyond this framework, it won't just be an unstable agreement; it will be impossible to reach any agreement at all," the senior diplomat concluded.