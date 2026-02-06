Russia’s Kuryer ground robot can carry up to 10 TM-62 anti-tank mines — instructor

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. The Kuryer (Courier) ground robotic system can simultaneously transport up to 10 TM-62 anti-tank mines, a tactical medicine instructor, call sign "Shaman," said in a video provided to TASS by the press service of the Moscow Military District.

"The Kuryer is a multifunctional vehicle, primarily designed for mine-laying operations. It can carry 10 TM-62 mines. It can also deliver ammunition. It can carry one wounded person, and two more can sit on top. We’ve been using this system in the following way: we place one person on the vehicle, and two more people, providing cover, also sit on top. It’s quite capable," Shaman said.

According to the serviceman, the vehicle has become indispensable for evacuation in areas inaccessible to humans. "You can even attach yourself to the vehicle on sleds, lie on them, just hook up with special slings and snap hooks, for evacuation to a temporary shelter, where you can treat yourself: examine yourself for various types of wounds, pack a wound, apply a bandage, and move on to the green zone for evacuation, that is, closer to the rear. It has become much easier," he said.

According to the press service of the Moscow Military District, unmanned systems specialists at a district training range are being trained as ground and aerial unmanned vehicle operators for future use of the acquired knowledge and skills in the special military operation zone in Ukraine. "Servicemen are undergoing training at the range as Kuryer system operators, FPV drone operators, fighter pilots, and operators of aircraft-type reconnaissance and attack UAVs," the statement reads.

The Kuryer robotic system is equipped with a mine-laying system, a multifunctional combat module with increased ammunition capacity and the option to mount the AGS-17 grenade launcher, NSVT or PKT machine guns, for effective fire against enemy targets and personnel, a manipulator for evacuating the wounded, a front-mounted mine roller module, and a generator serving as an additional power source.