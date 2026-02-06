Russia grants political asylum to Spanish national persecuted at home

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Enrique Arias Gil, Spanish IT specialist and lecturer accused by Madrid of "espionage and cyberattacks in favor of Russia," has been granted political asylum in Russia.

"I had to request political asylum in the Russian Federation in February 2025. I am currently a political refugee," he told TASS.

The Spanish newspaper El Mundo reported earlier that Arias Gil had been accused of cyberattacks "on behalf of Russia" and declared wanted. European media claim he operated a Telegram channel titled ‘Russian Disinformer’ (El Desinformador Ruso) and maintained ties to the hacker group NoName057.

Arias Gil arrived in Russia in August 2024 to study under a grant from the Russian House (Casa Rusa), a Madrid-based cultural foundation. According to him, Spain’s National Court issued an international arrest warrant against him. He is also listed by Europol as one of the most wanted individuals.

The Spaniard is now preparing the necessary documents as he plans to obtain Russian citizenship.