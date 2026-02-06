Kremlin praises Abu Dhabi talks as constructive, complex work

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi as constructive and complex work that will continue.

"The work continues," the spokesman told reporters. "The work continued for two days. It was constructive and at the same time very difficult. It will continue," Peskov emphasized.

On February 4-5, the second round of trilateral negotiations between Russia, the US, and Ukraine took place in Abu Dhabi. Following the talks, US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff announced that Moscow and Kiev had agreed to exchange 314 prisoners of war. According to him, the Russian and Ukrainian delegations intend to continue consultations on settling the conflict in the coming weeks.

The first round of trilateral security consultations between Russia, the US and Ukraine took place on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi. The Russian negotiating team was led by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff.