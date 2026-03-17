Iranian authorities confirm death of Larijani, appoint successors

CAIRO, March 17. /TASS/. The Iranian authorities have confirmed information about the death of the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani, as a result of a strike by the US and Israel.

"Ali Larijani has been martyred," states a statement published on the politician's Telegram channel.

According to the Fars news agency, the Iranian authorities have appointed three to seven successors for key positions in the structure of state administration and the command of the country's army.

According to its information, from three to seven successors have been appointed for all responsible government positions and military commanders. It is indicated that this decision was made so that in the event of any incident, "the administration of the country and defense operations could continue without the slightest disruption."