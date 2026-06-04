Russian economy up more than 10% in three years compared to 3% in Europe — official

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. The Russian economy has grown by 10% over the past three years, while growth in Europe was only 3%, Russian presidential administration deputy head Maxim Oreshkin said.

"Over the past three years the Russian economy has grown by more than 10%, while Europe has grown by 3% at the same time," said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Unemployment in Russia is the lowest in the world, Oreshkin noted, adding that increased labor productivity is the main factor in the country’s new economic growth model.