German envoy arrives at Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. German Ambassador to Moscow Alexander Lambsdorff, who had been summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, has arrived at the ministry’s headquarters on Smolenskaya Square, a TASS correspondent reports.

When asked by journalists to comment on the purpose of his visit, the ambassador noted that the German media group Deutsche Welle (DW, designated as a foreign media agent in Russia) has not been operating in the country since 2022.

Earlier, the Foreign Ministry stated that it would present the ambassador with Moscow’s official response to the harassment of Russian journalists in Germany.