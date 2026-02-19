Netanyahu warns Iran of response it ‘cannot even imagine’ if it attacks Israel

TEL AVIV, February 19. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Iran of a potential response it "cannot even imagine" should it venture to attack Israel.

"We are prepared for any scenario. And if the Ayatollahs (the Iranian leadership - TASS) make the mistake of attacking us, they will experience a response they cannot even imagine," he said during the cadet graduation ceremony at the military academy.

According to Netanyahu, he articulated Israel’s position on the Iranian issue to US President Donald Trump during his visit to Washington last week. Israel insists that Tehran refuse from all of its stockpiles of enriched uranium and completely demolish the entire enrichment infrastructure. Apart from that, Israel demands that Iran curtail its missile program, limiting itself to missiles with a range of no more than 300 kilometers and stop providing assistance to its allies throughout the Middle East.

Earlier, CBS reported that the American administration is considering striking Iran on February 21. In January, the White House warned that it was ready to use force if Tehran fails to engage in talks aimed at reaching a "fair deal" under which Iran completely drops any plans to obtain nuclear weapons. The Iranian government has repeatedly said it had no plans of creating a nuclear bomb.

On February 17, the second round of negotiations between the US and Iran on the nuclear issue took place in Geneva, mediated by Oman. According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the parties reached mutual understanding on a number of issues, which could serve as a basis for a draft future agreement on the nuclear program. US Vice President JD Vance said that the talks went well on a number of aspects but Tehran is not yet ready to accept some of the fundamental positions outlined by the White House. Earlier, the United States and Israel insisted that Iran not only scrap its nuclear program, but also stop producing ballistic missiles and supporting pro-Iranian forces in the Middle East.