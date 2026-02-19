UK will not let US use its bases for strike on Iran — newspaper

LONDON, February 19. /TASS/. The United Kingdom is not letting the United States to use its military bases to deliver strikes on Iran, The Times wrote citing sources.

According to the newspaper, Washington has been drafting detailed plans of a military operation against Iran, which include the use of the joint US-UK base on the Diego Garcia island in the Indian Ocean, and the Royal Air Force Station Fairford in Gloucestershire, the United Kingdom, which is the USAF's only European airfield for heavy bombers. According to The Times, London has not yet authorized the use of these facilities, fearing that the US strike on Iran would constitute "a breach of the international law."

The newspaper wrote that the UK government’s position has provoked the ire of US President Donald Trump, who publicly "attacked" the UK-Mauritius deal to hand over sovereignty over the Chagos Islands, hosting the Diego Garcia base, to Mauritius. The document was signed on May 22, 2025, but has not yet been ratified by the UK Parliament.

On Wednesday, Trump wrote on Truth Social that UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer was making "a big mistake" by handing over the archipelago to Mauritius, adding that the UK government should not take steps that may potentially lead to the loss of control over the Diego Garcia base.

Trump said it was possible that Washington will have to use the Diego Garcia base to thwart an alleged attack that Iran may possibly try to carry out.