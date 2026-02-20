MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military will withdraw from Donbass if Vladimir Zelensky gives the relevant order, Ukrainian National Guard commander Alexander Pivnenko said in an interview with the Ukrainian service of BBC.

Pivnenko said he opposes withdrawing troops but noted that if such an order comes from the supreme commander in chief, the Ukrainian military will obey. "Because we are a country governed by the rule of law," the commander added.

Pivnenko also complained about a shortage of personnel in the Ukrainian army and acknowledged that the Ukrainian public is tired of the fighting. "Everyone wants the war to end. But the main question for us is what the price will be," he said.

On February 12, The Atlantic reported, citing two of Zelensky's advisers, that Kiev may agree to withdraw Ukrainian troops from Donbass. To justify the move, the authorities are considering holding a referendum this spring. According to the magazine, some members of Zelensky's inner circle are concerned that the chances for peace are diminishing. Meanwhile, Zelensky told the news outlet that he would rather not sign any agreement than sign a bad one. The Strana publication noted that the article in The Atlantic points to a split within the government over the territorial issue.