No plan B for Gaza, it will re-ignite conflict — Rubio

WASHINGTON, February 19. /TASS/. The peace process in the Gaza Strip has no "Plan B," because it will imply the resumption of hostilities, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said during the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace.

"But right now, the focus is on this one: we have to get this right. There is no plan B for Gaza. Plan B is going back to war. No one here wants that," he said.

"Plan A the only path forward is one that rebuilds Gaza in a way of enduring and sustainable peace where everyone can live there, side by side with one another and never worry again about returning to conflict, to war, to human suffering and to destruction," Rubio added.