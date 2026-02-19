Board of Peace necessary, because other organizations fail to keep global peace — Orban

WASHINGTON, February 19. /TASS/. The creation of the Board of Peace, which is to deal with the Gaza issue and other regional conflicts, was necessary because other international organizations are falling short in maintaining global peace and stability, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

During the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace, chaired by US President Donald Trump, Orban said that there were "serious talks going on in Europe about the Board of Peace and its future role."

"We understand that during the recent decades, international organizations have failed to fulfill their role to preserve peace and stability worldwide. Therefore, new initiatives are needed to bring forward the issue of peace globally. We are sure that President Trump’s initiative to establish the Board of Peace is such a step in the right direction," Orban said.

Trump’s return to the White House in 2025 offered "a great chance" toward peace "not only in Gaza, but in Ukraine as well." In his opinion, the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine would have never started if Trump was the US president four years ago.

"The security situation in the Middle East, and especially in Gaza, has a significant impact on the security of Europe," he said. "Therefore, our participation in the Board of Peace is not only based on principle, but also on our own security interests."

The Board of Peace was established as part of efforts to resolve the crisis in Gaza, in line with an agreement between Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas. On January 22, representatives from 19 countries signed the charter of the new international organization during the World Economic Forum in Davos. US President Donald Trump intends to chair the board. Many countries have refused to participate in the body, which plans to address not only the situation in Gaza but also conflicts in other regions.