Special military op’s goal is to ensure peace for decades to come — Medvedev

VERKHNYAYA PYSHMA /Sverdlovsk Region/, February 19. /TASS/. The goal of Russia’s special military operation is to ensure lasting peace, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.
"The most important thing our country has, thank God, development continues <…>, technological development continues. But the special military operation continues too and it will undoubtedly be seen through to the end. And the goal <...> is to ensure peace, stability, and the peaceful development of our country for decades to come," he said during a working trip to the Sverdlovsk Region.