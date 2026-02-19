Trump extends anti-Russian sanctions related to Ukraine for one year

WASHINGTON, February 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump extended for one year certain sanctions introduced earlier against Russia in connection with the situation in Ukraine, according to the notice posted on the Federal Register, the daily journal of the US government.

The document refers to restrictions against Russia introduced in executive orders of the US President in February 2022, September 2018, and March and December 2014 in respect of Crimea. All these restrictive measures "must continue in effect beyond March 6, 2026," Trump said.

"The actions and policies addressed in these Executive Orders continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States," the US leader said. "Therefore, in accordance with section 202(d) of the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1622(d)), I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13660," Trump added.