West using post-Soviet space against Russia: deputy foreign minister’s statements

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. The West needs Ukraine as a battering ram to inflict a "strategic defeat" on Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin stated, speaking at the presentation of the report "Russia and its Neighbors: Mutual Responsibility and Shared Development" by the Valdai International Discussion Club.

He noted in a conversation with journalists that trilateral negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement are continuing, although they are difficult.

TASS has compiled the deputy foreign minister’s key statements.

Ukraine settlement

Geneva talks on Ukraine on sensitive issues are "aimed at achieving results" and should be conducted "in a calm atmosphere and with due diplomatic discretion."

It has not yet been decided where and when the next round of negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement will take place: "This has not been determined yet."

Trilateral negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement are "challenging, but we continue to talk."

The process of reporting to Russian leader Vladimir Putin on the outcomes of the recent round of negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement in Geneva is underway: "The process of such a report is, of course, underway."

At the trilateral talks in Geneva, "the whole range of key issues was discussed in the context of the search for a political and diplomatic solution" to the crisis in Ukraine.

The Geneva talks on the Ukrainian settlement were held between Russia, the US, and Ukraine, with Switzerland merely delivering a welcoming speech: "The talks were held between the three parties."

When and where the next round of negotiations will occur is not as important as what is discussed: "What matters is not the geographical location of the negotiating venue, but the substance."

Russia’s relations with neighbors

Russia respects the sovereignty of its neighboring countries that were part of the Soviet Union and does not create divisions with them: "We fully respect the sovereignty of these states and, precisely on the basis of sovereign equality, we are developing relations of alliance and partnership with the vast majority of these states."

Russia is developing a full range of economic ties with the former states of the Soviet Union: "It will be enough as an example to take a look at such an important project as the international North-South transport corridor, which we are developing jointly with our partners."

With the exception of Ukraine and Moldova, "in all other areas there is genuine deep and growing interest from all CIS states in the active, progressive, dynamic development of the entire range of relations with Russia."

Russia is ready "to go as far in developing relations with Georgia as Georgia is ready for."

Western attempts at using post-Soviet space against Russia

The West is trying to create security challenges for Russia in the South Caucasus and Central Asia: "What the West is pursuing nowadays using Ukraine, the Kiev regime, and how it is trying to generate security challenges for us [Russia] in the South Caucasus and even in Central Asia, suggests that relations with these countries, and above all within the framework of integration associations, are definitely critically important for us."

The West needs Ukraine as a "battering ram" to inflict a "strategic defeat" on Russia.

Russia faces "the most severe challenges" to its interests in states which "have embarked on a path of reckless convergence with the West and essentially ceded their sovereignty and independence to the West."

Ukraine and Moldova have "relinquished their sovereignty both in terms of internal development and international positioning" to the West.

The collective West does not hide its goal of pushing Russia out of the near abroad and sowing discord between neighbors: "This is part of that same strategy of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia. Part of this strategy involves attempts to edge Russia out of bordering countries and attempts to sow discord between us and our neighbors."