Russian army stocked with 70% modern weapons — official

YEKATERINBURG, February 19. /TASS/. The share of modern weapons and equipment in the Russian Armed Forces has been consistently maintained at above 70% thanks to continuous modernization and the development of advanced weapons, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said at a United Russia party forum on the national economy development results.

He noted that since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Russian manufacturers have been steadily increasing the production of weapons and military equipment.

"Along with this, continuous modernization of models and the development of advanced weapons is proceeding. All this allows us to consistently maintain the share of modern weapons and equipment in the Armed Forces at a level above 70%," the First Deputy Prime Minister noted.