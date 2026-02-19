Former Prince Andrew arrested in connection with Epstein case — broadcaster

LONDON, February 19. /TASS/. UK King’s brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office amid an investigation into his ties with convicted US financier Jeffrey Epstein, the BBC reported.

The former prince was arrested on his 66th birthday. Earlier, The Daily Telegraph reported that six police cars had arrived at his home on the grounds of the royal estate in Sandringham in eastern England.

Thames Valley Police indirectly confirmed the arrest of the royal family member. "As part of the investigation, we have today arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. The man remains in police custody at this time. We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance," the statement said.

Last week, Thames Valley Police announced that they had begun investigating allegations that Mountbatten-Windsor had shared confidential information with Epstein. This refers to the period when the royal family member, who at that time still held the titles of Prince and Duke of York, was the UK's special representative for international trade and investment. He held this position from 2001 to 2011.

According to the Sky News TV channel, the data published by the US Department of Justice in the Epstein case file contains information that, in 2010, Prince Andrew provided Epstein with reports on his trips to Vietnam, Singapore, and China and shared confidential information about investments in Afghanistan.