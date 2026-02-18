Top Russian, Cuban diplomats condemn Washington's illegitimate actions against Havana

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. At a meeting with his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov strongly condemned Washington's illegitimate prohibitive measures against Havana, as well as the economic and military pressure on the Cuban state, the Russian Foreign Ministry said following the talks in Moscow.

"The Russian side strongly condemned Washington's illegitimate restrictive measures against Havana and the economic and military pressure on the Cuban state and its citizens. The sides pointed to the unacceptability of imposing restrictive measures on Cuba in the energy sector," the statement noted.

"The sides also reaffirmed Russia's unwavering support for Havana in its demand for an immediate end to the US trade, economic, and financial blockade, as well as the removal of Cuba from the State Department's list of state sponsors of terrorism," the ministry emphasized.

Russian diplomats pointed out that, during the meeting, the foreign ministers confirmed their commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership in all areas. "They exchanged views on current global and regional issues," the ministry added.