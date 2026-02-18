White House estimates probability of US military action against Iran at 90% — news outlet

WASHINGTON, February 18. /TASS/. The probability of US military action against Iran in the coming weeks is 90%, Axios reported, citing an unnamed adviser to US President Donald Trump.

"The boss is getting fed up. Some people around him warn him against going to war with Iran, but I think there is 90% chance we see kinetic action in the next few weeks," he said.

According to unnamed Israeli officials, Tel Aviv "which is pushing for a maximalist scenario targeting regime change as well as Iran's nuclear and missile programs," is preparing for war in the coming days. American sources disagree on the timing: some suggest that strikes could be launched in a few weeks, while others allow for a shorter timeframe.

On February 17, the second round of Oman-mediated talks between the US and Iran on the nuclear dossier took place in Geneva. According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the parties reached a mutual understanding on several issues that could be included in the draft of a future nuclear program deal. US Vice President JD Vance said that the talks went well on a number of issues, but Tehran is not yet ready to accept a number of fundamental positions outlined by the White House.