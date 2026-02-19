MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup West has destroyed 44 heavy combat quadcopters, 31 unmanned aerial vehicle control centers, and a Starlink satellite communications station of the Ukrainian armed forces over the past 24 hours, Ivan Bigma, the battlegroup’s spokesman, reported.

"Air defense crews and mobile air defense teams have shot down 24 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, two loitering munitions, and 44 enemy heavy combat quadcopters in the air," Bigma said.

In addition, the Russian fighters have identified and destroyed 31 unmanned aerial vehicle control centers, a Starlink satellite communications station, an ammunition depot, four mortars, and five ground-based robotic systems of the Ukrainian armed forces.