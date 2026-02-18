MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Europe's statements about its intention to supply Kiev with weapons, despite the progress of peace talks, demonstrate its unwillingness to see peace in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing.

"Now they say they will supply the Kiev regime with weapons, despite the ongoing peace talks. This suggests that they have only one thing in mind – continuing the carnage, continuing the hybrid war," she stated.

In this vein, Zakharova explained, each of them solves their own problems: some steal, some enjoy murder, and some explain to their electorate why things are the way they are and where these problems come from.