Marines of Battlegroup Center deliver cargo with centimeter precision using drones

MARIUPOL, February 18. /TASS/. Marines deliver cargo using domestically produced drones with centimeter precision, a senior instructor at the Marine Corps Unmanned Systems Center of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, call sign "Bolshoy," told TASS.

"At night, our attack troops hid under thermal blankets. As our drone approached, one of the servicemen stuck his hand out from under his blanket for us to see. We landed the drone just a few centimeters from his hand. We used a Russian drone, manufactured in Moscow, called the Vogan-15, to deliver the cargo," Bolshoy said.

He added that the delivery was completed not only on time but also as safely as possible. "The delivery was completed precisely and on time. The guys didn't have to get out from under these blankets so that the enemy couldn’t see them." he concluded.