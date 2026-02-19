Russia’s Federation Council Speaker calls energy blockade of Cuba act of genocide

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. The energy blockade of Cuba amounts to genocide against its people, Russia’s upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko told Special Presidential Representative and Foreign Minister of Cuba Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla.

"Today, there is such a severe blockade of Cuba, the energy blockade that they are currently carrying out, I would even call it genocide against the Cuban people. And, of course, the world community, the sane majority of the world, should decry it, support Cuba, and help Cuba," she said.

The United States had previously resumed the blockade of Cuba, declaring its intention to overthrow the republic’s communist government in one way or another. Washington embargoed supplies of fuel, which was already in short supply on the island. Earlier, the United States had severed oil supplies from Mexico and Venezuela.

The US administration also intends to impose proportional import duties on goods from the countries that supply fuel to Cuba. The Russian embassy in Havana said that Moscow would soon begin supplying oil and petroleum products as humanitarian aid.