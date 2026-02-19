{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russia’s Federation Council Speaker calls energy blockade of Cuba act of genocide

Valentina Matviyenko said that the world community should help Cuba

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. The energy blockade of Cuba amounts to genocide against its people, Russia’s upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko told Special Presidential Representative and Foreign Minister of Cuba Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla.

"Today, there is such a severe blockade of Cuba, the energy blockade that they are currently carrying out, I would even call it genocide against the Cuban people. And, of course, the world community, the sane majority of the world, should decry it, support Cuba, and help Cuba," she said.

The United States had previously resumed the blockade of Cuba, declaring its intention to overthrow the republic’s communist government in one way or another. Washington embargoed supplies of fuel, which was already in short supply on the island. Earlier, the United States had severed oil supplies from Mexico and Venezuela.

The US administration also intends to impose proportional import duties on goods from the countries that supply fuel to Cuba. The Russian embassy in Havana said that Moscow would soon begin supplying oil and petroleum products as humanitarian aid.

Tags
Foreign policyCuba
'Concrete issues' on agenda of Putin’s meeting with top Cuban diplomat — Kremlin
During his visit to Russia, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla held talks with the entire Russian leadership
Read more
West using post-Soviet space against Russia: deputy foreign minister’s statements
Mikhail Galuzin noted in a conversation with journalists that trilateral negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement are continuing, although they are difficult
Read more
Russia to transfer $1 bln from frozen funds to rebuild Gaza — Lavrov
US authorities have not formally confirmed their president’s assessment, Russian Foreign Minister said
Read more
US forces buildup and Geneva talks: what we know about situation around Iran
The War Zone portal said the number of US forces deployed to the Middle East is enough for a "major operation" against Iran lasting several weeks together with the Israeli Air Force
Read more
Ukrainian conflict continues to be fueled with US arms supplies — MFA
Maria Zakharova noted that the current US leadership appeared to be making efforts to seek solutions to the crisis
Read more
Talks on Ukraine do not allow for public discussion — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov refrained from going into details, commenting on the trilateral talks in Geneva
Read more
Battlegroup Center Marines 'blind' enemy kamikaze drones using image spoofing
A senior instructor at the battlegroup’s Marine Corps Unmanned Systems Center, call sign "Bolshoy," added that militants of the Ukrainian armed forces are aware of the image-swapping system and are trying to counter it, but to no avail
Read more
Der Spiegel claims perpetrators of Nord Stream blasts acted without US approval
The magazine further claims that the saboteurs received private funding from Ukraine
Read more
Ukraine, Moldova handed sovereignty to West — Russian deputy foreign minister
Mikhail Galuzin acknowledged that every country that emerged after the collapse of the USSR has its own priorities, including in relations with Russia
Read more
Lavrov warns of adverse consequences in case of new strikes on Iran
Russian Foreign Minister noted that the US and Israeli strikes on Iran in June 2025 not only undermined the authority of the International Atomic Energy Agency and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, but also "there were real risks of a nuclear incident"
Read more
US pushes for scale back of NATO missions, including in Iraq — Politico
These efforts reflect "a White House drive to treat NATO as a strictly Euroatlantic defense pact" and to abandon global partnerships and initiatives that have long irritated US President Donald Trump and his supporters", the report says
Read more
Hungary expects to increase oil supplies via Adriatic pipeline — Szijjarto
In 2025, the country imported 400,000 tons via the Adriatic pipeline
Read more
Vucic says EU membership without veto power would be acceptable for Serbia
The Serbian president emphasized that the core priorities for Serbia are access to the internal market and the free movement of goods, people, and capital
Read more
Foreign access to Telegram correspondence, AI: statements by digital development minister
A bill to regulate artificial intelligence technology may be submitted to the lower house of parliament in the near future
Read more
Russian Transport Ministry not expecting traffic restrictions in Gulf of Finland
Russian Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin also added that two icebreakers will appear in the Baltic Region
Read more
Russia-US dialogue on nuclear arms control needs to continue — IAEA chief Grossi
Rafael Grossi said that he is not privy to the discussions between Moscow and Washington
Read more
Europe wants to keep Ukraine’s army at level sufficient for war, Lavrov says
Sergey Lavrov stressed that Brussels wants to integrate Ukraine’s military structures into those of the European Union
Read more
Russia expects calls for de-escalation in Gaza at Peace Board meeting — envoy to UN
Earlier, the White House announced that representatives from more than 20 countries are expected to attend the meeting in the US capital
Read more
Change of elites in West may help restore relations with Russia — UK journalist
Frank Wright criticized the suppression of dissent in Western countries
Read more
Special military op’s goal is to ensure peace for decades to come — Medvedev
The special military operation continues and it will undoubtedly be seen through to the end, the politician emphasized
Read more
Still early to assess results of negotiations on Ukraine in Geneva — Kremlin
Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out that the members of the Russia delegation are about to arrive home and then there will be results
Read more
Russia doubts anyone can replace it in operating Armenia's railways
Sergey Shoigu added that, according to statistics for the last two years, the South Caucasus Railway transports more than 500,000 passengers per year and over 1.6 million tons of cargo in Armenia
Read more
Former Prince Andrew arrested in connection with Epstein case — broadcaster
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on his 66th birthday
Read more
Sewage discharge into Potomac River threatens environmental disaster — White House
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt expressed hope that authorities in Maryland and Virginia, as well as the District of Columbia, would "ask the federal government for help"
Read more
UN Secretary General becoming obstacle to settlement in Ukraine — Zakharova
The diplomat said that on top of exceeding his powers as UN secretary general, Guterres is essentially acting "against the settlement of the conflict" in Ukraine
Read more
US wants to build datacenter, tunnel to Alaska with Russia — The Economist
According to the report, people within the orbit of President Donald Trump are holding talks on acquiring stakes in Russian energy assets
Read more
Russian, Ukrainian negotiating chiefs hold closed-door meeting in Geneva
The meeting followed the main round of negotiations in Geneva
Read more
Stability in Middle East impossible without Palestinian state, Lavrov says
Russian Foreign Minister explained that the absence of a Palestinian state “will continue fueling extremism” which is not in the interests of Israel’s security
Read more
Support, cooperation despite woes: statements by Russia, Cuba foreign ministers
According to Sergey Lavrov, Russia will "consistently continue to support Cuba" in protecting its "sovereignty and security"
Read more
White House estimates probability of US military action against Iran at 90% — news outlet
According to unnamed Israeli officials, Tel Aviv "which is pushing for a maximalist scenario targeting regime change as well as Iran's nuclear and missile programs," is preparing for war in the coming days
Read more
Russian-Iranian naval exercises were agreed upon before escalation — Kremlin
The maneuvers occur amid escalating regional tensions, as the United States continues to bolster its forces in the Middle East with increasing reinforcements
Read more
West seeks to create security challenges for Russia in post-Soviet arena — senior diplomat
Mikhail Galuzin pointed out that Russia is developing a full range of economic ties with the former states of the Soviet Union
Read more
Putin has trusting relations with Saudi Arabia's leadership — Lavrov
The top duplomat noted that there have been "different" periods in relations between the two countries
Read more
UK opens embassy office in Lvov — Foreign Office
London noted that the UK is one of the few countries in the world that will have a diplomatic office in Lvov
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Kiev loses 1,235 troops along engagement line in past day
Read more
Dmitriev denies Russia offered the US $12 trillion worth projects
According to the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, the lifting of sanctions will be eventually dictated by Washington's interests
Read more
Ukrainian neo-Nazism threatens global community — Grushko
Alexander Grushko emphasized that Russia "consistently combats terrorism and manifestations of Nazism and opposes any revision of the outcomes of World War II"
Read more
Next US attack on Iran could look like full-blown war — Axios
According to sources, it would be a joint US-Israeli operation, much larger that the one in June 2025
Read more
Extraordinary snowfall in Moscow to affect airport operations
Flight cancellations are not ruled out, the Ministry of Transport said
Read more
No one wants new tensions around Iran — Lavrov
"Everyone understands that this is playing with fire," Sergey Lavrov emphasized
Read more
US gathers largest air force group in region since Iraq invasion — media
This buildup would allow Washington to conduct military operations against Iran for several weeks, the newspaper said
Read more
Europe wants to extend fighting in Ukraine as long as possible — Russian MFA
"At present, no real constructive contribution from the Europeans is visible, because their position makes it impossible," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko stated
Read more
Nuclear proliferation threatens weapons use in regional conflicts — IAEA
Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi emphasized that several non-nuclear states have the technical capabilities to obtain nuclear weapons
Read more
Kremlin has nothing to add to Medinsky's assessment of Geneva talks — spokesman
Vladimir Medinsky described the talks as difficult but businesslike
Read more
‘The Mask’ actor Peter Greene died from gunshot wound — medical examiner
On December 13, the 60-year-old actor was found dead in his New York apartment
Read more
NATO rearmament, talks on Ukraine: senior diplomat’s statements
Alexander Grushko said that Russia takes the negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement "very seriously"
Read more
Casualties in Bryansk Region, fire at oil depot: Ukraine’s overnight drone strike
Two civilians were injured as a result of a massive attack by a fixed-wing jet drone on the Bryansk Region, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said
Read more
More than 20 countries to take part in first meeting of Board of Peace — White House
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt noted that during the meeting, US President Donald Trump will announce that the countries participating in the Board of Peace have pledged to allocate five billion dollars for humanitarian aid and reconstruction in Gaza
Read more
Time, venue for further dialogue on Ukraine have not yet been determined — Russian MFA
Mikhail Galuzin referenced a statement by Vladimir Medinsky, Russia’s chief negotiator and presidential aide, who affirmed that the talks are ongoing
Read more
Ukrainian soldiers blow up ferry in Dnepropetrovsk Region to skip combat — defense source
According to the source, it were soldiers of the Ukrainian army’s 67th brigade
Read more
Moscow does not discuss Cuba issue with Washington — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov added that Moscow and Havana develop bilateral relations "in every possible way"
Read more
Rare leaks about Geneva talks on Ukraine may indicate positive dynamics — TV
According to the report, the talks in Geneva were "substantive"
Read more
Slovakia may suspend electricity supplies to Ukraine, Fico says
Zelensky halted oil supplies over the Druzhba pipeline to Slovakia and Hungary for the purpose of politically blackmailing them and the pipeline could have been damaged deliberately, the Slovak prime minister noted
Read more
Zelensky’s future hinges on corruption evidence, says ex-PM of Ukraine
Nikolay Azarov noted that Vladimir Zelensky’s current position prevents investigators from involving him in the probe at this stage
Read more
Russian banking system absolutely stable — Central Bank chief
Elvira Nabiullina said that all the risks were addressed
Read more
Russia-NATO contacts can take place if necessary — MFA
Alexander Grushko also noted that communication between Russia and the North Atlantic Alliance were maintained at the military level
Read more
Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s energy infrastructure over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 350 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Digital development minister says foreign intelligence has access to Telegram messages
Maksut Shadayev said that the intelligence gathered is being used in combat operations against the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
Russian delegation returns from Geneva to Moscow
The plane arrived after almost seven hours in the air, a source in air traffic control services said
Read more
US expects Iran to submit written proposal to bridge differences — media
According to the news agency, US troops deployed to the Middle East should be in place by mid-March
Read more
Russia-Ukraine talks in Geneva offer glimmer of hope — Swiss magazine
The magazine described the talks as "a diplomatic success"
Read more
Russia pleased dialogue on Ukraine gains momentum
Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin stressed that Russia always welcomed the priority of political and diplomatic methods of resolving conflicts
Read more
Underground source puts number of women in Ukrainian army at over 70,000
As many as about 6,000 women are on the front line
Read more
Trump extends order authorizing detention of ships bound for Cuba for year
The US leader also added that a mass migration from Cuba would endanger United States national security
Read more
Russia, US discuss root causes of Ukrainian conflict in Geneva, says Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister also noted that Moscow will discuss the understandings reached in Alaska during the talks with the Americans in Geneva
Read more
Russia calls for restraint from all participants in escalation around Iran — Kremlin
Russia continues to develop relations with Iran, Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Russia to demand legal codification of NATO’s non-expansion eastward — newspaper
According to the newspaper, Moscow will also demand the revocation of the decisions of the 2008 Bucharest Summit
Read more
BBC disinformation and results of Geneva talks: Foreign Ministry spokeswoman’s statements
Maria Zakharova noted that the Russian delegation at the Geneva talks had clear instructions to adhere to the understandings reached at the Alaska summit
Read more
Air defenses destroy 120 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions within six-hour period
81 of them were destroyed over the Bryansk Region
Read more
US lacks air defenses in Middle East for Iran operation — NBC
According to sources, the Pentagon is building up its military presence in the region by sending additional ships, air defense systems and submarines there
Read more
Trump yet to make final call regarding strike against Iran — CNN
A meeting on this topic involving high-ranking officials was reportedly held at the White House on February 18
Read more
Russia’s frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov participates in International Fleet Review in India
The Russian delegation is led by Admiral Alexander Moiseyev, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy
Read more
Putin meets with visiting Madagascar leader Michael Randrianirina
The two leaders are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation in various spheres and a range of current issues on the international and regional agenda
Read more
Termination of electricity supplies from Slovakia to be severe blow to Ukraine — expert
Alexander Dudchak said that the European supranational bodies ignore Vladimir Zelensky's antics, because they can use Ukraine to punish the countries that show independent will and sovereignty
Read more
Russia will continue to support Iran's peaceful development of nuclear atom — MFA
Russia has always firmly defended the Iranian people's right to independent development, Alexander Grushko said
Read more
Putin slams new restrictions on Cuba as 'unacceptable'
The Russian president stressed that Moscow's position is unambiguous
Read more
Jose Balcazar to become Peru's new interim president
Jose Balcazar will become Peru’s ninth head of state in 10 years
Read more
US attempts to drive Russia out of energy markets — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister noted that a couple of weeks after the Alaska summit the Donald Trump administration announced US sanctions on Lukoil and Rosneft
Read more
Ukrainian official declares he found over $653,000 in his grandmother's garage
Alexander Subbotenko characterized the practice of keeping savings in US dollars as a "family custom"
Read more
Hungary halts diesel fuel supplies to Ukraine — Szijjarto
The country is supplying "significant volumes" of diesel fuel, gas and electric power to Ukraine, the Hungarian foreign affairs and trade minister noted
Read more
Sweden awaits arrival of first non-American nuclear carrier in over half-century
The Charles de Gaulle carrier will stay in Malmo for several days
Read more
Russia’s Federation Council Speaker calls energy blockade of Cuba act of genocide
Valentina Matviyenko said that the world community should help Cuba
Read more
France strengthens NATO though Macron says it is brain dead — Russian MFA
Alexander Grushko emphasized that, despite the president's rhetoric about the alliance's fragility, France is nonetheless committed to playing a more significant role in ensuring regional security
Read more
Europe in decline, other kind of war: statements by Lavrov
Sergey Lavrov stressed that Russia is ready to engage with reasonable and pragmatic counterparts
Read more
Iran, Russia to conduct joint drills in Sea of Oman Thursday — Iranian Navy
According to Iranian Navy’s spokesman Rear Admiral Hassan Maghsoudloo, the main objective of these maneuvers is to practice cooperation in combating maritime security threats, particularly in protecting merchant vessels and oil tankers
Read more
Security Council warns Armenia’s railway plans to replace Russia risk system collapse
Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu noted that a system built up over almost two decades could simply collapse overnight
Read more
FACTBOX: What is known about situation with Russian oil supplies to Slovakia, Hungary
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced that Slovakia could stop supplying electricity to Ukraine due to the Kiev authorities' suspension of oil transit to the republic via the Druzhba pipeline
Read more
Rosatom confirms dropping Siemens as partner in Paks II project
The state corporation noted that Siemens' potential participation was limited to individual elements of the automated process control system
Read more
US interested in lifting anti-Russian sanctions due to lucrative projects — Putin's envoy
Kirill Dmitriev stressed that the portfolio of potential Russia-US projects exceeds $14 trillion
Read more
Press review: Board of Peace to fund Gaza and Israel accused of annexing West Bank
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, February 19th
Read more
US weighs striking Iran this weekend — media
No final decision has been made yet
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup West destroys 44 Ukrainian heavy combat quadcopters in past day
"Air defense crews and mobile air defense teams have shot down 24 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, two loitering munitions, and 44 enemy heavy combat quadcopters in the air," Ivan Bigma said
Read more
US sends 50 fighter jets to Middle East in past day — Axios
According to the news outlet, the US could launch a military operation against Iran in the coming weeks
Read more
Marines of Battlegroup Center deliver cargo with centimeter precision using drones
The Vogan-15 drone was used for this purpose
Read more
Slovak refinery orders 7 tankers of oil due to suspension of supplies via Druzhba pipeline
The director of one of Central Europe's largest oil refineries noted that there is no reason to panic and that the republic's energy security is ensured
Read more
Russian diplomat dismisses claims that US brought Russia, Ukraine to negotiating table
The terminology itself is hardly appropriate from a diplomatic point of view, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russia to test Internet provider drone similar to Starlink — newspaper
According to the newspaper, the drone will operate at an altitude of 15 to 24 kilometers
Read more
EU losing its last safety net in form of UGS reserves in political arena — expert
Nikolay Gaponenko is convinced that the current situation is not a disaster, but rather a normal one, signaling a rapid rate of reserve depletion and allowing for conclusions about the emerging key risks
Read more
Cuba thanks Russia for solidarity amid tightening blockade — top diplomat
Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla noted that he was happy to be in the Russian capital
Read more
Israel Airports Authority says Tucker Carlson faced no questioning
Tucker Carlson and his party were politely asked a few routine questions, in accordance with standard procedures applied to many travelers, Israel Airports Authority said
Read more
Journalist Tucker Carlson reports being questioned upon departure from Israel
According to the journalist, "it was bizarre"
Read more