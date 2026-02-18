Hungary will not subdue to Ukraine’s blackmail — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, February 18. /TASS/. Ukraine has halted Russian oil supplies to Hungary over the Druzhba oil pipeline in a blackmail attempt to get Hungary’s consent for admission of Ukraine to the European Union and for providing military aid in the conflict with Russia, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto said after the Cabinet meeting.

No technical obstacles are in place for Russian oil transit to Hungary and it is blocked because of the political decision of Vladimir Zelensky, Szijjarto noted. "It is obvious blackmail, the goal of which is that Hungary meets requirements of Ukraine, supports the military conflict, allocates money for that, agrees with its admission to the EU and abandons cheap Russian energy sources," the minister said, streamed by M1 television.

The Hungarian government will not subdue to blackmailing from Ukraine and will provide for energy security of the country, Szijjarto noted. "The government has taken all the necessary measures to ensure reliable oil supplies to Hungary," he stressed.