UK opens embassy office in Lvov — Foreign Office

LONDON, February 18. /TASS/. The UK has opened an embassy office in Lvov in western Ukraine, the Foreign Office reported.

The main goal of this step is "to expand the UK’s diplomatic presence in Ukraine as the two countries deepen their relationship." "A presence in the west of Ukraine will provide greater opportunities for Britain to engage with Ukrainian businesses, promoting stronger ties on growth and education," the statement said.

Another objective of the new diplomatic mission is to "support the UK’s efforts in Ukraine’s future reconstruction ." At the same time, London noted that the UK is one of the few countries in the world that will have a diplomatic office in Lvov.

The number of employees at the new embassy office has not been disclosed.