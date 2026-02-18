Hungary halts diesel fuel supplies to Ukraine — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, February 18. /TASS/. Hungary halted diesel fuel supplies to Ukraine in response to blocking of Russian oil transit over the Druzhba oil pipeline by Kiev, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto said after the Cabinet meeting.

"Diesel fuel deliveries to Ukraine were terminated and will not restart until the Ukrainians resume oil supplies over the Druzhba oil pipeline in the direction of Hungary," the minister said, streamed by M1 television.

The country is supplying "significant volumes" of diesel fuel, gas and electric power to Ukraine, Szijjarto noted. "Hungary is playing a critical role in that," he stressed.

According to Hungarian data, Russian oil is not coming to Hungary since January 27. Budapest is confident that Kiev does not resume deliveries solely for political reasons.