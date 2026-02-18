Foreign access to Telegram correspondence, AI: statements by digital development minister

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Foreign intelligence agencies have access to correspondence on Telegram, which has been confirmed by Russian law enforcement bodies, Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Minister Maksut Shadayev announced in the State Duma.

A bill to regulate artificial intelligence (AI) technology may be submitted to the lower house of parliament in the near future.

TASS has compiled the main statements by the minister.

Telegram operation

Roskomnadzor (Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media) has decided to slow down Telegram services based on federal law requirements: "Roskomnadzor has decided to slow down Telegram services. The systematic and constant violation of federal law requirements by the messenger is the basis."

The Telegram messenger administration ignored around 150,000 "requests to remove channels, materials and posts containing illegal content."

Foreign intelligence agencies have access to Telegram correspondence, as confirmed by Russian law enforcement bodies: "We have direct confirmation from law enforcement agencies that, unfortunately, while at the beginning of the special military operation Telegram was considered a relatively anonymous service used by our military, now there are numerous facts confirmed by our agencies indicating that foreign intelligence agencies have access to Telegram correspondence."

These foreign intelligence agencies are using this data during military operations against the Russian Armed Forces: "While previously this was episodic, now it has become systematic."

The situation with personal data leaks

The number of personal data leaks from Russian structures in 2025 has decreased by 13%: "The mechanism is being adjusted, and we have clearly broken the trend when the number of leaks was growing annually."

Artificial intelligence

A bill regulating AI technology may be submitted to the State Duma "in the near future."

The government is currently working on the concept of a comprehensive bill. Once a unified position on the document is reached, it will be presented.

'Digital ID'

More than 2.6 mln Russians have obtained a digital equivalent of paper documents in the national messenger Max, dubbed 'Digital ID.'