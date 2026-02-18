Battlegroup Center Marines 'blind' enemy kamikaze drones using image spoofing

MARIUPOL, February 18. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup Center Marines are using image spoofing tactics to blind kamikaze drones of the Ukrainian armed forces, a senior instructor at the battlegroup’s Marine Corps Unmanned Systems Center, call sign "Bolshoy," told TASS.

"When an enemy FPV drone enters a big enough square, the system reads the parameters of that drone and emits a signal that is much stronger than that of that drone. The receivers of the operator controlling the drone see our signal, but they don’t see the image of their own drone. The bird becomes blind. That's how the bird gets shot down," Bolshoy said.

He added that militants of the Ukrainian armed forces are aware of the image-swapping system and are trying to counter it, but to no avail. "The enemy has started using channel switching, but we’ve also figured out how our system will follow the channel switching. The system will catch them anywhere," the instructor said.