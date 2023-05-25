Gas supply by Gazprom for Europe through Ukraine totals 40.3 mcm via Sudzha

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Gazprom supplies gas for Europe through Ukraine in the volume of 40.3 mln cubic meters per day via the Sudzha gas pumping station in Russia’s Kursk Region, a Gazprom representative told reporters.

"Gazprom supplies Russian gas for transit through Ukrainian territory in the volume confirmed by the Ukrainian side via the Sudzha gas pumping station of 40.3 mln cubic meters as of May 25. The request for the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected," he said. On Wednesday, May 24, the pumping equaled 41.3 mln cubic meters.

Earlier, it was reported on the website of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) that requests for transit of Russian gas to Europe through Ukrainian territory on May 25 totaled 41.3 mln cubic meters via Sudzha. The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route to supply Russian gas to western and central European countries. The pumping through Nord Stream has been fully suspended.

Gas withdrawal from European underground gas storage (UGS) facilities amounted to 34 mln cubic meters on May 23, according to data provided by Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE). Meanwhile, pumping totaled 318 mln cubic meters.

The heating season in Europe ended on April 6. European UGS facilities are currently 66.48% full (18.31 percentage points higher than the average as of this date in the past five years), with 72.65 bln cubic meters of gas stored in them.

LNG supplies from terminals to Europe’s gas transport system hit a fresh all-time high of 12.07 bln cubic meters in April. Record LNG flows have persisted in Europe in May as well.