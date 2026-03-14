Pentagon reports strikes on 90 military targets on Iran's Kharg Island

NEW YORK, March 14. /TASS/. The US military struck more than 90 military targets on the Iranian island of Kharg in the Gulf, but the Islamic Republic’s oil industry facilities located there were not affected, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

"Last night, US forces executed a large-scale precision strike on Kharg Island, Iran. The strike destroyed naval mine storage facilities, missile storage bunkers, and multiple other military sites. US forces successfully struck more than 90 Iranian military targets on Kharg Island, while preserving the oil infrastructure," the command’s statement reads.