Russia ready to continue Anchorage talks with US — diplomat

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to continue contacts with Washington that started during the meeting in Anchorage, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has told TASS in an interview.

When asked whether Russia-US talks still remained a possibility almost a year after the meeting in Anchorage, she answered positively, adding that "no one on both sides has walked out" of the talks.

"We would like this dialogue to be more intensive and more effective, and there are all opportunities for that," Zakharova said. "We, on our part, are ready to work, so, naturally, the work continues."