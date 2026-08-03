LUGANSK, August 3. /TASS/. Russian fighters took control of almost 600 square kilometers of territory in the special operation zone in July, 200 square kilometers more than in June, said military expert Andrey Marochko.

"According to the monitoring resources, the Russian Armed Forces took control of about 570 square kilometers of territory, which is 200 square kilometers more than in June," he said during a live broadcast on his VKontakte page.

Marochko said that 32 settlements came under control of Russian forces over the month. Most of them were in the Kharkov Region, where the Russian military liberated 12 settlements. Second-most was in the Donetsk People’s Republic, where 11 settlements came under control of Russian troops.

The military expert highlighted that Battlegroup North liberated the most settlements — 11. In July, the North fighters achieved the best results in liberating territories in the special military operation zone, Marochko said.