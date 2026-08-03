MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Kiev and Brussels need the Ukrainian territory to test advanced weapons systems and develop new warfare concepts, the press bureau of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) reported.

According to it, Europe fears Ukraine’s accession to the EU due to political and economic risks. However, Brussels intends to offer Kiev participation in European security policy without voting rights in order to avoid disillusionment among Ukrainians and an "anti-European shift."

TASS has summarized the Foreign Intelligence Service’s key statements.

EU plans for Ukrainian territory

Kiev and Brussels need the Ukrainian territory to test advanced weapons systems and improve combat operations: "In reality, both Kiev and Brussels need the Ukrainian territory to test advanced weapons systems and develop new concepts of warfare."

The Kiev regime, realizing that its very existence depends entirely on financial and military aid from Europe, "is ready to go along with European officials in deceiving its own people."

Future of Ukrainian people

European bureaucrats intend to mislead the Ukrainian people and use them as "cannon fodder" in their confrontation with Russia: "European bureaucrats intend to continue deceiving the Ukrainian people, hoping to use them as ‘cannon fodder’ in the confrontation with Russia."

Moscow is confident that the Ukrainian people will eventually understand who has dragged them into this crisis: "We are confident that, in time, the Ukrainian people will come to their senses and see who has dragged them into this crisis and where their future lies."

Possibility of Ukraine’s EU membership

In private discussions, European leaders categorically reject the possibility of Ukraine joining the EU: "According to information received by the SVR, despite the lofty rhetoric of European bureaucrats about Ukraine’s accession to the EU 'in the bright future,' European leaders categorically rule out such a prospect in internal discussions in Brussels."

European leaders fear that Kiev’s European integration will pose too great an economic and political risk to a "united Europe": "And the EU itself lacks the resources to meet the Ukrainians’ excessive demands. Thus, the integration process could continue for many years."

To prevent disappointment among Ukrainians and an "anti-European backlash" in the coming years, "Brussels proposed launching pre-accession talks with Ukraine in June as a 'treat.'"

Brussels intends to offer Ukraine participation in European security policy, "though without voting rights."