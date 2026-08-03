LUGANSK, August 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military command has sent forcibly mobilized soldiers to participate in the so-called "meat assaults" in the Kharkov Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), military expert Andrey Marochko reported.

According to him, over the past week, Ukrainian troops attempted to stabilize the front line and conducted reconnaissance-in-force operations, using "low-skilled personnel."

"Thus, in a number of areas in the Kharkov Region and the Donetsk People's Republic, Ukrainian forces conducted assault operations, using forcibly mobilized Ukrainian citizens as advance groups. During troop control, the Ukrainian military command used terms that directly referred to so-called ‘meat assaults’".

"Radio intercepts by the Russian Armed Forces revealed that the term ‘single-use soldiers’ was repeatedly used in communications between the command staff of Ukrainian armed formations. "Therefore, when assigning combat missions to units, Ukrainian officers knew in advance the futility of the orders they were giving, which presupposed the death of their subordinates," the expert wrote on his VKontakte page.