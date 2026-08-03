Saudi Arabia warns US against further escalating Iran war — agency

NEW YORK, August 3. /TASS/. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman warned US President Donald Trump against resuming large-scale military operations against Iran during a phone call, saying such a move would hurt the global economy, The Associated Press reported, citing sources.

According to the news outlet, the crown prince said Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar were prepared to defend against potential further Iranian strikes, but Kuwait could be more vulnerable to attacks. He also noted that further escalation could severely damage the global economy while failing to achieve its intended objectives.

The call was "candid and constructive," a source told AP. The news agency said the conversation was one factor behind Trump’s decision to resume ceasefire talks with Iran.

Trump said earlier that the United States and Iran would hold talks on a peace deal on August 3. The US president also wrote on Truth Social that he had agreed to cancel a powerful strike on Iran in order to reach a deal. According to Trump, Iran and other Middle Eastern countries asked Washington to refrain from attacking because the parameters of a deal had been agreed. "This would include the immediate, complete, and total opening of the Hormuz Strait and an end to Iran’s nuclear threat," Trump added.