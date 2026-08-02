US discussing with Ukraine potential transfer of Patriot production technologies — MP

WASHIGTON, August 2. /TASS/. The United States and Ukraine are in consultations on issues related to the possible transfer of technology for the production of Patriot air defense systems to Kiev, US Congressman Mike Turner (Republican from Ohio) said.

"I do think that there are ongoing negotiations concerning providing a broader opportunity for Ukraine to have access to Patriot technology to be able to have production and defensive technology," he told CBS.

"I think it's still in process," he said, adding that it will be "very, very difficult" to settle these matters.

US President Donald Trump said on July 31 that the United States should be very careful with granting licenses to other countries to manufacture its weapons. He said that Washington had not agreed to supply Kiev with either Patriot system technology or Tomahawk cruise missiles, and questioned this possibility.