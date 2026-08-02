Israel eliminates three radicals in Gaza Strip — IDF

TEL AVIV, August 2. /TASS/. The Israeli military has eliminated three armed radicals, including a Hamas battalion commander, in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Yesterday (Saturday), the IDF struck in the area of Gaza City and eliminated Alaa Imad Khamis Tarams, a terrorist from the ‘Army of Islam’ terrorist organization, and Hassan Ibrahim Shehadeh Qahman, a terrorist from the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization," the IDF said. "In an additional strike in the northern Gaza Strip last week, the IDF eliminated Ahmad Khudar, a commander in the Jabalya battalion of the Hamas terrorist organization."

"The three terrorists attempted to advance terror attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops, and were eliminated in order to remove the threat," it added.