KURSK, August 2. /TASS/. Air defense teams of Russia’s Battlegroup North destroyed over 120 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the Kharkov and Sumy Regions heading to Russian border areas overnight, a spokesman for the Battlegroup North told TASS.

"While on combat alert, radar teams of the Battlegroup North detected the flight of over 120 UAVs of the Ukrainian army in the Kharkov and Sumy Regions heading to Russian border areas during the past night. The target coordinates were immediately transmitted to air defense crews deployed in the areas of UAV flights," he said.

Air defense crews of the Battlegroup North destroyed all the detected UAVs of the Ukrainian army, the spokesman said.