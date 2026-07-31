Eight injured, one in intensive care: what we know about Kiev’s attack on bus

DONETSK, July 31. /TASS/. At least eight people were injured when Ukrainian troops attacked a bus in the east of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), head of the Amvrosievsky district Igor Lyzov told TASS.

Among those injured is a child born in 2014, the press service of the regional health ministry told TASS.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the consequences.

Circumstances of the attack

- The Ukrainian army attacked a bus on the Krasnodar-Donetsk route near the settlement of Kuteinikovo in the east of the DPR, Lyzov told TASS.

- The attack occurred on Friday at 04:15 a.m. Moscow time (01:15 a.m. GMT).

- The bus’ hull was damaged, its windows were broken.

Casualties

- Eight or nine people were injured, Lyzov told TASS.

- Those injured are in hospitals, he said.

- One person is in intensive care in serious condition, said Lyzov.

- Later, the regional health ministry said that eight people were injured in the attack.

- It confirmed that one of them is in serious condition.

- Three people are in moderate condition.

- Four more people are receiving outpatient treatment.

- Three of those injured were taken to the Republican Center of Traumatology, Orthopedics and Neurosurgery in Donetsk, deputy chief physician Vadim Onopriyenko told TASS.

- They have shrapnel wounds, he added.

- Among those wounded is a child born in 2014, the press service of the regional health ministry told TASS.

- The child is receiving outpatient treatment.

Investigation

- During the inspection at the scene, fragments were found, presumably from an aircraft-type attack drone of foreign manufacture, an official of the Investigative Committee told TASS.

- Criminal case on terror attack charges (article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code) was opened.

- Investigators are collecting evidence at the scene.

Previous attacks on buses

- On July 11, Ukraine attacked a passenger bus near the settlement of Starobeshevo, DNR, injuring nine people.

- On July 12, two women were injured in a Ukrainian attack on a regular bus Stakhanov - Moscow in the Lugansk People’s Republic. There were 13 passengers and two drivers on the bus. After the attack, the Ukrainian army tried to re-attack the bus and the emergency groups that arrived at the scene.

- On July 15, a drone flew into the windshield of a passenger bus in Gorlovka, DPR. The driver was traveling without passengers, he escaped.

- On July 16, in Gorlovka, DPR, a driver drove a passenger bus away from a drone attack.

- On July 18, one person was killed by a Ukrainian attack on a passenger bus in the settlement of Dubovoye, Belgorod Region. Four people were injured, including a 16-year-old girl. Later, one victim died in intensive care.

- On July 20, in Shebekino, Belgorod Region, a Ukrainian drone purposefully hit a passenger bus. Five people died, and 27 people sought medical help.

- On July 26, Ukraine attacked a public transport stop in Gorlovka, and hit a passenger bus. The bus driver was killed, and seven people were injured in various degrees of severity.

- On July 28, Ukrainian drones attacked a passenger bus in Gorlovka, injuring five civilians of varying severity.

- On the same day, the Ukrainian army attacked a passenger bus with drones in Shebekino, Belgorod Region, injuring 21 people.

- On July 29, ten people were injured in a Ukrainian attack on a regular bus on the Lugansk - Svetlodarsk road, the impact fell on the windshield.