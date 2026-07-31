Nearly 49,000 migrants enter Spain's Ceuta over past 24 hours — radio

MADRID, July 31. /TASS/. Up to 49,000 migrants may have entered the autonomous city of Ceuta, located on the northern coast of Africa, over the past 24 hours, the Cadena SER radio station reported, citing estimates from the Spanish Interior Ministry.

According to the station, about 7,000 of the arrivals could be minors. Meanwhile, the total population of the city stands at approximately 83,000 people.

As previously reported by Spanish media, thousands of migrants managed to reach Ceuta by swimming or by walking around the breakwater that separates the city from Morocco. At least 24 people died trying to reach the enclave, EFE news agency reported.

Amid the migration crisis, Spanish authorities decided to deploy the military to help ensure security in the city. On July 31, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is scheduled to visit the enclave along with Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska.