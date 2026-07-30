Russia to insist on identifying masterminds of Nord Stream sabotage — ambassador

BERLIN, July 30. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev said the Russian side will insist on continuing an investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines in order to identify all masterminds and perpetrators.

"We need to find out who did this, and whether this act involved not only top officials from Kiev, but also someone from other countries, because there were reports of foreign countries, who provided Germany with relevant intelligence data," he said, answering to a question from TASS.

"And, secondly, we need to know, who ordered all this, because this knowledge matters to us, and it will determine our next steps in terms of the international law, [namely] who will compensate for the damage caused to us," the diplomat added.

The ambassador went on to say that the Russian side will closely follow the developments.

He added that the fact that "the German prosecutor general’s office admitted that it was not just an accident involving six diving amateurs who somehow managed to plant explosives" was "an important sign by itself."

"And we will insist on further progress. We want the truth, and we want to shed the light on masterminds and perpetrators of this terror attack," the diplomat said.

Earlier, the German prosecutor general's office said it had charged a Ukrainian citizen, Sergey Kuznetsov, who is suspected of being involved in the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines. The agency believes that he and his accomplices prepared a plan for the sabotage on behalf of Ukrainian government agencies.

In its statement, the Federal Public Prosecutor General said: "There are sufficient grounds to suspect him [Kuznetsov] of being an accomplice to a war crime involving attacks on civilian objects, carrying out explosions using explosives, destroying construction sites, and disrupting public utility infrastructure."

Kuznetsov is currently held in a detention center in Hamburg, where the trial is expected to take place. He was detained in Italy last summer and extradited to Germany. The Higher Regional Court of Hamburg official told TASS that a decision on the trial and the acceptance of the case has not yet been made. According to the court, the deadline for the defense to submit its reviews and petitions has not yet expired.

On September 26, 2022, unprecedented damage was reported on three lines of the Nord Stream pipeline and the unfinished Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office initiated a case on international terrorism.