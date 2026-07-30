New temporary export ban and fuel supply for agriculture enterprises: cabinet’s measures

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The Russian government has imposed a new temporary ban on the export of gasoline, diesel, and other types of fuel until January 31, 2027. The decision was made to maintain stability in the domestic fuel market, the cabinet’s press service reported.

A decree has also been signed aimed at ensuring agriculture producers are supplied with the necessary volumes of motor fuel.

TASS has collected the main facts about new measures.

Temporary ban on export of certain types of fuel

The government has imposed a new temporary ban on the export of gasoline, diesel fuel, marine fuel, and gas oils.

Under the signed decree, the temporary export ban on fuels will be in effect from August 1, 2026, through January 31, 2027.

That said, starting September 1, the restrictions will not apply to diesel and marine fuel or gas oils exported from Russia by direct producers themselves.

Moreover, the export of fuel is permitted under international intergovernmental agreements and for the provision of humanitarian aid to foreign states pursuant to government decisions.

Suspension of special pricing rules for state procurement of motor fuel

The government has also suspended the special rules for determining prices in state procurement of motor fuel until the end of 2026.

It was noted that this will allow such procurements to be conducted under general rules set forth in the federal law on state procurement, thereby preventing the disruption of procurement procedures and subsequent deliveries amid fluctuations in market prices.

The decree aims to ensure a stable supply of motor fuel to state and municipal institutions.

Temporary procedure for supplying fuel to agriculture producers

The government also signed a decree aimed at ensuring agriculture producers are supplied with motor fuel in necessary volumes.

To this end, a temporary procedure was approved effective until November 1 governing the conclusion of agreements among the Energy Ministry, the Agriculture Ministry, regional authorities, and oil companies regarding the supply of motor gasoline and diesel fuel to meet the needs of agriculture producers.

It was noted that relevant agreements will ensure regular fuel supplies to agriculture enterprises, which is particularly important during the season of field operations.