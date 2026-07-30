Fifteen drones attack Penza logistics center, injuring four people — governor

PENZA, July 30. /TASS/. Fifteen drones attacked a logistics center in Penza, and several UAVs were shot down as they approached the city, regional head Oleg Melnichenko reported.

"I am providing an update on the measures taken to address the aftermath of the enemy attack on Penza, which occurred early this morning. Several drones were shot down as they approached the city, but 15 reached the logistics center," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Melnichenko, four people were injured in the drone attack. "Fortunately, no one was killed, but four people were injured. All received medical attention in a timely manner," he said. The regional head emphasized that this outcome was due to the prompt evacuation of the logistics center. "A total of 226 facility employees were immediately evacuated to a safe location. I would like to thank the staff who organized the evacuation so competently," he pointed out.

The governor also noted that a fire broke out as a result of a drone attack on 62,000 square meters of the logistics center. "Work is currently underway at the warehouse to extinguish the fire caused by the attack. The fire has engulfed 62,000 square meters," Melnichenko said.