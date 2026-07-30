Candidates from eleven Russian parties to be on ballot in fall State Duma elections

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. For the first time since 2007, eleven parties will field candidates in the State Duma election campaign this fall, the Russian Central Election Commission stated in a resolution.

According to it, the following parties have been registered to take part in the elections: United Russia, the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF), the Liberal Democratic Party of the Russian Federation (LDPR), New People, A Just Russia - Patriots - For Truth, Yabloko, the Party of Pensioners for Social Justice, the Communists of Russia, Rodina, the Party of Direct Democracy, as well as the Greens coalition. All 11 parties were exempt from collecting voter signatures to register their federal lists because they were entitled to this exemption under the law.

The last time a similar number of parties appeared on the federal ballot was during the 2007 State Duma elections. Five years ago, 14 parties were represented on the ballot. The record was set in 1995 when 43 electoral associations and blocs appeared on the ballot. The lowest number of participants in a federal election was seven parties in 2011.

Once a party’s federal list is registered, the party is entitled to begin campaigning in accordance with established legal procedures. This period runs from August 22 through midnight on September 18. Elections for State Duma lawmakers in the ninth convocation will be held from September 18-20, 2026.