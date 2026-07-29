US to be very disappointed if China supplied weapons to Iran — Trump

WASHINGTON, July 29. /TASS/. The United States would be very disappointed if China supplied man-portable air defense systems to Iran through Pakistan, as the Western press reported, said President Donald Trump.

"That would be surprising. Things like that happen, but that would be surprising. He told me very strongly he wouldn't partake [in providing military assistance to Iran], but he knows I'd be quite disappointed," Trump said referring to his May talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

China’s Defense Ministry Spokesman Zhang Xiaogang said at the end of April that Beijing does not supply Tehran with air defense systems and unmanned aerial vehicles, contrary to the statements in the Western press.