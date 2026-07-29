Top Turkish diplomat reassures new Hamas leader of Ankara’s support for Palestine

ISTANBUL, July 30. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has reassured Khalil al-Hayya, the new head of the radical movement Hamas’s Politburo, of his country’s support for Palestine’s "just cause," a source in the Turkish foreign ministry told TASS after their meeting.

"On July 29, Minister Fidan received the head of the Hamas Politburo and his delegation," the source said.

According to the source, al-Hayya informed the top Turkish diplomat about the situation in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. "He drew attention to the fact that the [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu government has stepped up its illegal settlement activities and attacks on religious sites in Jerusalem. Al-Hayya stated that Hamas remains committed to the constructive stance at the peace talks and told about the process of intra-Palestinian reconciliation," he said.

Fidan, in turn, stressed that Ankara "supports the Palestinians’ just course in all spheres and in all formats." Turkey, in his words, is seeking to ensure that the Netanyahu government’s actions in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, as well as attacks on holy sites, "remain on the international community’s agenda." The minister reassured that Ankara would continue to make every effort to deliver additional humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Hamas said earlier that on July 18 Khalil al-Hayya, who had served as the movement's leader in the Gaza Strip, was elected as the Politburo’s head.